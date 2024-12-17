Salary gap in the public company that manages the highways: the toll workers earn “26%” less

The public company SEITT (State Society of Land Transport Infrastructure), which manages the broken highways and depends on the Ministry of Transport, maintains a conflict over the salaries of its workers. The National Court has annulled this week its Equality Plan, denounced by CCOO, which the public company registered unilaterally, violating the legislation. The ruling reveals the existence of a wage gap in the public company, which an official acknowledged in an email.

“Once we have studied the economic data (which we sent you in the remuneration questionnaire), and with the documentation provided (Statement of Non-Financial Information) it can be seen that there is a salary gap in SEITT.” This statement, which appears in the proven facts of the ruling, is part of the email that the head of SEITT’s Human Resources sent to the legal representation of the workers in July 2022, when the Equality Plan was being negotiated.

The head of Human Resources added that, “to correct” the gap detected, the public company proposed “a salary regularization that will begin in the toll collector and toll operator categories.” In this professional group, the resulting inequality in the remuneration record by sex was “26%” to the detriment of female workers, maintains Jesús Ballesteros, representative of the State Highway and Logistics Sector of FSC-CCOO.

“We’ll see you on Monday,” the then head of Human Resources told the staff representation. Shortly after, in October 2022, the public company cancels the convened meetings of the negotiating commission of the Equality Plan and paralyzes these meetings due to differences with the workers over the remuneration measures to eliminate the wage gap.

Subsequent salary audit carried out only by the company

“It is not until June 2023,” almost a year later, “when the referral to the social part of a draft Equality Plan is confirmed,” the ruling states. The judges of the National Court point out that “in the minutes provided there is no record of a prior diagnosis of the existing situation in the company agreed with the social representation” and that SEITT presented a remuneration audit for 2023, but “nor is it formally delivered to social representation nor the signature of the workers’ representatives is found in its text.”

“When the breach emerged, they did another audit again to mask the data, but since they did not have legal representation of the workers, it is not valid,” says Jesús Ballesteros, from CCOO.

In the Non-Financial Information Status Report posted on the SEITT website, there are tables of average remuneration by professional category and sex. In 2022, the difference in “operator/toll” positions stands at 18% in this company document. The report adds that in 2023 “a job analysis and valuation study” was commissioned from an external consulting firm, resulting in another different grouping of professional categories. In 2023, “operational personnel” have a gender pay difference of only 4%. In fact, the highest difference is recorded in “Management”, in favor of women at 13%.

elDiario.es has tried to obtain the SEITT version, which has been sent to the Ministry of Transport. In the Ministry led by Óscar Puente they do not respond to doubts about the wage gap in the public company and limit themselves to pointing out that “this is a judicialized issue and we must wait for its final resolution.”

“SEITT respects the judicial decision but, nevertheless, will appeal it,” these sources indicate regarding the annulment of the Equality Plan by the National Court, which also condemns SEITT for violating CCOO’s fundamental right to freedom of association, with compensation of 300 euros. The magistrates conclude that the public company registered an Equality Plan in 2024 unilaterally, without the necessary negotiation and without the workers being accused of an obstructionist stance, as SEITT defended before the court.

Blocked by budget constraints

The origin of the salary differences in the SEITT workforce, including the case of the toll workers, stems from the application of different agreements and conditions by the different companies that managed the bankrupt highways (and later rescued by the State), explains the CCOO representative. This reason is also pointed out by SEITT in its Non-Financial Information Statement report.

Once they become dependent on the public sector, the workforce begins to be governed by its conditions and “budgetary limitations” operate, explains Jesús Ballesteros. However, the union defends that these restrictions in budgetary policies cannot prevail over a situation of discrimination based on sex, a violation of fundamental rights.

For this reason, in CCOO they point to the Ministry of Transportation, “to financially provide the salary mass necessary to eliminate discrimination.” “It is not acceptable that a Ministry agrees to discriminate against working women,” adds the union.

Jesús Ballesteros explains that they met months ago with the Ministry of Transportation to explain the problem of the wage gap. Specifically, with Marta Serrano (General Secretary of Land Transportation), “who received the information, but they have not given us solutions.” In the company itself, “the general director, Juan Manuel Serrano, does not even grant us a meeting,” criticizes the union representative.