The General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS) has begun the process of annual regularization of quotas, corresponding to the 2023 financial year, for self-employed workers. This is the first adjustment made by the institution after the entry into force, in January 2023, of the new quotation system. This is based on net returns, and was agreed with social representatives and self-employed associations.

The objective of this process is to verify that the contribution bases that the self-employed person has chosen during the year, which determine their monthly payments, are adjusted to their net returns. For this, the data offered by the Tax Administrations.

New phone and digital tools

In order to facilitate the procedure and offer a channel available to resolve the doubts of those affected, the TGSS has enabled the telephone number 91 908 70 67, attended by a specialized team. This new tool adds to the digital resources of the portal and the app Importasswhere the self-employed can access the details of your notification and resolution, consult the status of the regularization or carry out various procedures.

The process will be carried out in a manner gradualbetween December 2024 and April 2025. The self-employed will not have to submit applications, since the regularization process is carried out by the Treasuryautomatically. As for notifications, these will be sent automatically through official channels: the DEHú Portal and the Importass app.









Valuing the implementation of these new tools, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saizstated that “with these tools we want to simplify the process as much as possible for the self-employed, making accessible, clear and effective channels available to them.”

The results of the regularization can lead to three scenarios different: contribution differences in favor of the self-employed; contribution differences to be entered; and a final scenario without price differences, in which no action will be necessary.

In those cases in which the result shows a difference in favor of the self-employedhe may choose to maintain the highest contribution base, in order to improve his future benefits. However, you can also request the automatic return of the resulting amounts before April 2025. On the other hand, when the price differences yield a result get intoit will be necessary to pay the indicated amount before the date established in the resolution.

The new pricing model

The new self-employed contribution system, which came into force in January 2023, establishes 15 different sections based on net returns. This model allows up to six section changes per yearand seeks a gradual transition towards a definitive system of contributions based on real income, which is planned for 2031.

The implementation of this new pricing model responds to a historical demand of the self-employed group, and will improve social benefits, especially pensions, by bringing contribution bases closer to real income. “This change not only ensures that quotes are fair, but also represents a direct improvement in the social benefits that the self-employed will receive, especially in pensions and disability leaves,” highlighted the Minister of Social Security.

Finally, the TGSS highlights the ways through which self-employed workers can consult the institution. Apart from the specialized telephone number and the Importass portal, the Web page of Social Security, the general telephone numbers of the TGSS or the face-to-face office of the organization are available to citizens.