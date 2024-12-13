Division on the viability of the operation among the directors, among whom the representatives of the SEPI will not be able to attend because they are a related party.
Hispasat yes, Hispasat no, that’s the question. The Board of Directors of Indra meets today from 11 in the morning in an extraordinary manner to decide about the feasibility or not of moving forward with your purchase interest about the operator…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Indras #Board #meets #today #vote #buy #Hispasat
Leave a Reply