The president of Indra, Marc Murtra (fourth from the left), and at his side the CEO José Vicente de los Mozos, and the executive director Luis Abril

Division on the viability of the operation among the directors, among whom the representatives of the SEPI will not be able to attend because they are a related party.



12/13/2024



Updated at 10:36 a.m.





Hispasat yes, Hispasat no, that’s the question. The Board of Directors of Indra meets today from 11 in the morning in an extraordinary manner to decide about the feasibility or not of moving forward with your purchase interest about the operator…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only