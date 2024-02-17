Diego Herazo premiered in the Argentine League Cup with a goalscorer's goal. The Colombian striker contributed with his goal in the victory of San Lorenzo 2-0 against Tigre on the sixth date of the local tournament.

He Colombian 'Lukaku'as he was nicknamed upon his arrival in Argentina due to his physical resemblance to Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, was presented this week in his new home after his departure from Sports Tolima and in his second game he made his debut.

Diego Herazo in his presentation in San Lorenzo.

San Lorenzo He played with the desperation of his rival and with the advantage on the scoreboard after the 1-0 Adam Bareiro in the first half, and sealed the game with a great goal from the Colombian born in Condoto.

Herazo He anchored himself in the area as a center forward and beat his mark in the jump to take a powerful header that hit the back of the rival goalkeeper's net, who could do little to stop the shot.

THE COMPLETE PARTY AT THE NEW GASOMETER! Diego Herazo, the “Colombian Lukaku”, scored his first goal with the San Lorenzo shirt and sealed the Ciclón's first victory in the #LaLigaCup after beating Tigre 2-0. pic.twitter.com/YU3ShdcOMW — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 17, 2024

It is his scoring debut with the San Lorenzo jersey in his first game as a starter in the Argentine League Cup. On Tuesday he entered the 46th minute of the complement in the 1-1 draw against Estudiantes de La Plata.

