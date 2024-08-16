Well, at least that’s how the club sees it.

The Reds made a big push to sign the Spanish star from Real Sociedad but he has reaffirmed his loyalty to his hometown club and will remain in San Sebastian.

90min understands that Liverpool will not rush into signing an alternative to Zubimendi if they do not believe he fits the required mould.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t equally suitable flyers waiting for them.

Here are six midfielders we think Liverpool should consider to fill that holding midfield role.

Unfortunately, the Magpies found other creative methods to alleviate those financial concerns and Guimaraes’ release clause expired, although 90min understands Liverpool did make an appearance at the time.

The Reds are unlikely to adopt a new approach in this window, but the Brazil international should definitely be in their long-term thinking.

Reports from Italy even went as far as to claim he was close to joining Liverpool, although it turns out that was quite far from the truth.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t suit Arne Slot’s system, though. Capable of getting up and down the pitch, but also possessing the technique to thrive like Zubimendi would have, Liverpool could do a lot worse.

The Old Gold could demand as much as £60m. If Liverpool were to pay that, they would essentially be counting on him having a superstar season straight away, which doesn’t seem like a risk worth taking at the moment.

Liverpool want a powerful midfielder who is equally good at holding his own. So why haven’t they been linked with Frenkie de Jong more?

Sure, it might require a significant financial outlay to prise him away from Barcelona, ​​and even if they did agree a fee, Manchester United would likely try to match it, but the Dutchman would fit like a glove at Anfield.

Your mind has probably been focused on the Thiago Alcántara deal from 2020, which was a mixed bag, to say the least.

Now, the problem with Thiago is that he was never fit and, at some level, Liverpool probably knew he would never be fit. That same logic wouldn’t apply to Kimmich, whose injury history isn’t nearly as confusing and who is desperate to play as a midfielder again.

At this rate, he will surely be sold for a lot of money in a year or two. At this rate, he should be high on Liverpool’s shortlist.