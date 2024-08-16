Ciudad Juarez.- Topics such as depression in the elderly, experiences of violence and mental health in the migrant population, suicide prevention, female migration and mental health, among others, will be presented next Friday, August 22, at the Second Binational Mental Health Meeting.

The multi-forum event is organized by the Network of Organizations Dedicated to the Prevention and Care of Mental, Neurological and Substance Abuse Disorders (Rotmenas), which will bring together experts in the field in the United States and Mexico.

The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. in the different rooms of the University Cultural Center of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez, located on Plutarco Elías Calles and Hermanos Escobar avenues.

The first half hour will be for participant registration and then there will be a welcome hour.

The first event before attendees head to the various rooms will be a keynote lecture entitled “The Myth of Mental Life. A Critical Analysis of the Practical Problems of Mentalism,” by psychologist Erick Rodríguez Vieira.

Then the various talks will begin under different themes.

At the Gracia Pasquel theatre, there will be talks about suicide prevention, depression in the elderly and diagnosis in mental health treatment.

After a break, there will be another keynote lecture by Pablo Padilla entitled “When heartbreak goes further: infidelity and its effects on mental health. Psychotherapeutic approaches.”

In the same room, the topic of female migration and mental health will be addressed in the afternoon (from 5:20 to 5:40).

In room 1 of the Cultural Center there will be international presentations and neurological-psychiatric perspectives, such as “Bipolar disorder in primary care physicians” by Peter Thompson, or “Social stressors of suicidal ideations: a qualitative study at a university in Northern Mexico,” by Rotimi Oguntayo and Marisela Gutiérrez.

In the same room, in the afternoon, starting at 4:20, there will be presentations on topics related to violence, such as “resilience and self-care in women and young people in the southeast of Ciudad Juárez,” or “experiences of violence and mental health in the migrant population.”