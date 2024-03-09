There Season 2 of the Chapter 5 Of Fortnite introduces the theme ofAncient Greecewith new skins, weapons and powers like the Wings of Icarus.

Part of the charm of Fortnite is the fact that the famous Epic Games battle royal is constantly evolving, given that each season introduces new mechanics, new game components and new characters belonging to the most disparate franchises.

In the recent past, the Season 1 of the Chapter 5 saw the introduction of Rocket Racing And LEGO Fortnitemodes that gave fans a completely new way to play the title.

In recent weeks, there has been no shortage of previews and leaks relating to the Season 2 of the Chapter 5 Fortnite and each of it has been confirmed by the official announcement made by Epic Games in the last few hours.

Among the most interesting new features of the update we find the introduction of skins linked to the Greek deities. The costumes, the complete list of which is available below, will be accessible through the purchase of Myths and Mortals Battle Pass:

Cerberus (unlocked immediately)

(unlocked immediately) Aphrodite

Poseidon

Jellyfish

Zeus

Artemis

Hades

With the introduction of the aforementioned skins, new weapons will also be added, as usual, namely the Zeus' thunderboltThe Guardian Shotgunthe Herald submachine gunthe DMR Huntress and the Assault rifle War Temper, in addition to the aforementioned Wings of Icarus. Furthermore, the update will see the introduction of new Legendary Locations such as the Mount OlympusThe Gloomy gate and the Underworld.

To find out all the news related to Season 2 of Chapter 5 of Fortnite, we invite you to visit official page.



