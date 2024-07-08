Sinner’s shot of the year: counterattack under the legs. Ben Shelton speechless. Jannik show at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner gave the Wimbledon and tennis crowds one of the best shots of 2024. Certainly the most spectacular so far of the tournament on the London grass. During the third set of the match against the American Ben Shelton valid for the eighth finals with the score of 4-5 and 40-30, the number one of the ATP ranking suffered a long and insidious response from the American tennis player and found the ball almost at his feet: at that point he invented a counterattack under his legs. Incredible technical move, then closed later by a forehand passing shot by Sinner. The audience was amazed and even Ben Shelton smiled at the invention of the Italian champion. The match was then won by Jannik in three sets with the score of 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9), also cancelling some set points during the tie-break of the third set (one at 6-5 and Shelton serving).



Sinner-Medvedev, Wimbledon quarterfinals: time, when it’s played and where to watch it on TV

Sinner now prepares for the quarter-finals against Daniil Medvedev (who faced Grigor Dimitrov who retired due to injury during the first set). The match will be played on Tuesday, July 9, at a time to be determined on Center Court. The match will be broadcast on pay TV on Sky (Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno) and streamed on SkyGo and Now. The head-to-head scores: 5-6 for the Russian tennis player, but Jannik has won all of his last five matches (including the Australian Open final where he was down 2-0 and staged an incredible comeback). In case of victory for Sinner, a rematch of the Roland Garros semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz is possible (if he beats the American Tommy Paul).