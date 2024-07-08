Sony has never converted Bloodborne for PC but soon FromSoftware’s title could be playable on this platform too, thanks to the progress made in the world of emulation . To be precise, version 0.1.1 of the emulator shadPS4 fails to load character creation screen as visible in the video below.

Will Sony emulation come first?

So by starting the game via emulator you can access the menu and select the option to start a game. If that seems like little to you, know that it is the first emulator to achieve such a result with Bloodborne.

George Moralis, the author of ShadPS4, warns that everything is still a work in progress, so don’t expect to play the entire FromSoftware title on PC anytime soon.

As always in these cases it should be specified that the act of emulation is not illegal: if you own an original copy of the game, starting it via emulator and playing it is allowed by law, as is the right to make a back-up copy to preserve the integrity of the purchased object. However, you cannot distribute the copyrighted files in any way, because it would be equivalent to piracy.

If we want the rush to emulate Bloodborne on PC shows how much the game is desired by users of this platform, so much so that it makes us wonder why Sony doesn’t make an official conversion, considering that it is now bringing us all its most important intellectual properties, such as Horizon, God of War and The Last of Us. Is it possible that Bloodborne doesn’t deserve a little more love?

We’re certainly not talking about the best-selling PS4 exclusive, but it’s true that it’s still widely played today, so much so that it was influenced by Shadow of the Erdtree.