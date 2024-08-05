But it doesn’t end here because George RR Martin – writer of the novels and one of the main figures in the production of HBO television products – has reconfirmed that there are seven series in production . Of these, four are animated products and three are live action.

Game of thrones is slowly giving way to various spin off The first was House of the Dragon, currently in its second season, and the second is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, for which a teaser trailer was recently released.

Game of Thrones Spin-Off Series

According to reports, the prequels “Aegon the Conqueror” and “Ten Thousand Ships” will be live action, while the third such project is a mystery. As for the animated productions, two are “The Golden Empire” and “Sea Snake”, with the other two unspecified.

House of the Dragon tells of the Targaryens when they ruled

It should be noted, however, that these TV series have not yet been confirmed: these are projects in the pipeline but could be finished before starting real production.

The Golden Empire It is supposed to be tied to the Yi Ti Imperi, an advanced society that seems to be inspired by Imperial China. It is a kingdom in the far east of Essos ruled by a god-emperor who in reality has little political power anymore. Sea Snakealso known as 9 Voyages, is instead tied to a ship (the Sea Snake, precisely) of Ser Corlys Velaryon used for a series of great voyages.

Finally, we leave you with the trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.