

01/11/2025



Updated at 2:36 p.m.





Diego Pablo Simeone He has preferred not to comment on the Olmo case and the sanction against Vinicius for his expulsion in Mestalla. “I better keep quiet,” the Atlético de Madrid coach responded in the press conference prior to the League match against Osasuna, in which the Colchonero team seeks the leadership of the League, when he was asked about whether the rest of the teams compete on equal terms with Barça and Real Madrid after the CSD’s extremely precautionary measure against the Barça international and the ban of only two games on the Brazilian striker for his expulsion in the match against Valencia.

El Cholo, however, has assured that the team is “absolutely in agreement in everything with the statement transmitted by Atlético de Madrid” regarding the CSD’s decision to grant the precautionary measure to Dani Olmo. «We share that statement. Public opinion continually disagrees with what is happening. I think that we, the coaches, all we have to do is keep working, looking for the best for our team, hope that the people who have to address the issue address it in the best way. You, who are journalists, are the ones who in the end are going to push one way or the other. You have a lot of strength and you know it,” he indicated.

In this sense, he has assured that the press will be the one to decide if the Olmo case is a turning point. “It’s very simple: depending on where you are going,” he pointed out, defending that several teams have issued statements on the subject. «I don’t think the word is that they have ‘complained’, but that they have ‘given their opinion’ based on something that we all have to live with and that we all have to respect. I don’t think that’s a complaint,” he clarified.