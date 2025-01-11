Sexist #criminal #possession

What happened in Gerena, where a 17-year-old boy was murdered by another boy from his high school, is not so different from the man who kills the thief who enters his house, or from the other man who attacks someone who touches something. that is yours. In the end, Aaron’s murderer in Gerena, like the others, has acted against anyone who approaches what he considers his property, no matter if it is something material or a person, as has happened in this case with his girlfriend, because in the end It also reifies it and becomes property. An idea of ​​defending one’s own so rooted in masculinity, that he always finds other men to accompany him in achieving his goal.

Machismo is possession and exemplarity. Possession built on the idea that any man, no matter how little he has, even if he is the poorest man on the planet, at least has the woman who accompanies him. And exemplary so that the androcentric model, that is, machismo, is maintained under those same references and thus be able to maintain male privileges, including possessing the woman with whom one maintains a relationship.