Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 12 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowMonday, August 12, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you need to recover some physical fitness: you feel a decline or persistent tiredness. You will be irritable and nervous, especially right after lunch. Calm down. Love? There are still some doubts in love, but not all of them concern the partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 12, 2024), we hope that this month of August is passing differently than usual, because you really want to do new things. To change something in your life.

Dear Gemini, not everything is clear in these hours of almost mid-August. You may also feel a bit agitated. However, we know that until the end of the month you will have Venus in your favor, which will help love and not only. Courage! Get busy.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, it would be appropriate to unplug a bit given the great commitments that await you during the coming autumn. However, a great emotional restlessness remains and this can turn out to be a problem… Psychologically you find yourself in a state of agitation.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 12 August 2024), from a sentimental point of view there is a complicated past to erase but the future will give something more.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, there is a beautiful Moon in your sign: you could plan the next days of this August 2024 well. If your heart is lonely, do not hold back. If there is a person who already has your trust, there are big plans for the next few months.

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: an excellent moment for you. Get busy in love!

