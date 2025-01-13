The statements made this Monday at a press conference by the president of the Real Betis Basketball, Pedro Fernándezregarding access to municipal financing channels by the green and white club, as well as the conditions of use of the San Pablo pavilion, have already had a response from the Seville City Councilthrough the IMD.

In a press release, the Seville City Council has responded to the top Betic leader, specifically through the delegate of Sports and Health Promotion, Silvia Pozowho has been blunt about this: «We have reached out to the club at all times, therefore, Mr. Fernández cannot hold the City Council responsible for the possible decision of the board to move its headquarters to another municipality in the province of Seville. “We have offered the Hereda Group, who acquired the Real Betis Baloncesto SAD Club, all types of collaboration.”

During the meeting held this morning, the Sports delegate informed Fernández that «In order to access public financing, the club must meet a series of requirements that Betis Baloncesto Hereda does not meet.», since neither foundations nor for-profit sports corporations have access to this type of subsidies. Therefore, the note continues, “the Betis Baloncesto Hereda club could request the subsidies and public aid that are called from the IMD, like the rest of the city’s sports entities, as long as it complies with the legal requirements of the different calls.

On the other hand, the City Council remembers that it cannot eliminate the limitations, as Pedro Fernández has declared, since it does not have the powers to do so. «Mr. Fernández has lied in his statements. At no time have we committed to changing the aid bases, since we do not have access to it. Yes, we have committed to supporting and helping the club in everything we can.“explains Silvia Pozo, who reminded him of “the countless support that this club has always received from the City Council, such as the free use of the San Pablo Sports Center, where this team has trained for more than 30 years.”









The use of immobilized material

The delegate pointed out that “the Betis Baloncesto Hereda club has been offered the possibility of using the municipal facilities at zero cost, but this would only be possible if the club competed in the First Division or if the Hereda Group brought its accounts up to date. with the Consistory, as stated in the municipal ordinance. According to the statement, “Betis Baloncesto Hereda has a current debt of 82,000 euros for facility rentalcorresponding to the last two seasons in which the club is competing in the second category. In this sense, the delegate clarifies to the president that “the IMD cannot provide sponsorships since we do not have the legal status to support it.”

Regarding the 1.3 million euros that the entity claims from the IMD for the assets it has in the San Pablo pavilion, Silvia Pozo explains that it is material that the club acquired to train and compete in the highest categories. «The material is yours and it is not reasonable that you ask us for rent for it. The club freely disposes of all these materials and at any time can remove them or store them in some other space.. What’s more, until January 2024, when Club Baloncesto Sevilla Femenino began playing in San Pablo, and September 2024, with Caja 87, which are also two independent sports entities, these materials have been used exclusively by Betis Baloncesto Hereda. . In any case, I insist, the decision on the location and use of these immobilized materials corresponds to the club, not to the IMD,” he concludes.