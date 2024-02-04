Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Popular among believers, but controversial in his own church: Pope Francis in Rome. © Gregorio Borgia/dpa

There is rumbling around the Vatican. 90 Catholic clergy call for people to defend themselves against the Pope's doctrine. How does Francis react?

Rome – Dealing with same-sex love divides the Vatican: Pope Francis published a doctrine that allowed Catholic priests to bless same-sex partnerships for the first time. Now resistance to this practice is growing. A group of 90 Catholic clergy, scientists and authors is now publishing a joint letter to “all cardinals and bishops of the Catholic Church.”

In it they called on the bishops and cardinals of the Catholic Church to defy the Pope's order. Specifically, it is about the “Fiducia Supplicans,” which Francis published on December 18th. The doctrine allows Catholic priests to also recognize same-sex relationships and grant them divine blessing. In the letter about which the US portal Newsweek reports, it is precisely this aspect that is being sharply criticized. It is a recognition of “objectively sinful relationships” and a generally “unfortunate document that contradicts both Holy Scripture and the universal and unbroken tradition of the Church.”

Rebellion against Pope Francis is very popular

The rebellion against the Pope's doctrine was apparently initiated by the English-language website Lifesite. Reports about this can also be found in German-language portals such as kath.net and the magazine's website Catholic. The goal is to “bring the Holy See to insight” and abandon the doctrine.

According to reports, the opponents of the “Fiducia Supplicans” issued by Pope Francis are numerous. 20 bishops' conferences are currently said to be opposing the decree. According to the letter, even individual cardinals such as the German Cardinal Müller, Cardinal Sarah from Guinea and Cardinal Zen Ze-kiun from China are calling for resistance to God's representation on earth. In total, the letter is said to have more than 21,000 signatures. Catholic clergy from numerous countries are represented, including Germany, Guinea and China, as well as the USA, Great Britain, Belarus and Canada. “Never in the history of the Catholic Church has a document from Rome experienced such strong rejection,” the letter to Pope Francis concludes.

Pope Francis criticizes “reactionary attitudes” in the Catholic Church

The Holy See has not yet responded to the rebellion against Rome. According to a report from Pope Francis, however, there was resistance to his reform efforts Newsweek addressed in August 2023. At that time, the Holy Father criticized the “very strong, well-organized and reactionary attitude” within some parts of the Catholic Church, especially from the USA. (dil)