Valencian businessmen claim that more will be needed than the 1,500 million that the Government wants to transfer from the Recovery Plan to deal with the damage caused by Dana. The amount seems insufficient and is “far” from the 13,000 million euros that the Confederation of Valencian Businessmen estimates will increase costs for the business sector.

“Those 1,500 million, when we are saying that the cost to the sectors represents 13,000 million euros is insufficient“, stated the president of the Valencian business organization, Salvador Navarro, at a press conference in Brussels. The spokesman for the Valencian employers’ association and vice president of the CEOE has pointed out that only 9% of the more than 16,000 million announced by the Government They are direct aid, that is, those 1,500 million.

Furthermore, he has clarified that it is necessary add the costs of strategic infrastructures, especially the water ones that could have contributed to reducing the blow of the natural catastrophe that hit the Levant and South of Spain.

The leader of the Valencian employers’ association visited the community capital to meet with representatives of the European Commission and the European Parliament. On the list of meetings is the vice president of the European Commission for Cohesion and Reforms, Raffaele Fitto, or the commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Valdis Dombrovskis. Its objective is none other than to convey to Brussels the harshness of the situation in Spain and open the door to to see the “panorama in certain populations.”

One of the main criticisms of Valencian businessmen is the lack of agility of the administrations to transfer financial aid. Navarro demanded that coordination be improved between the public entities involved to avoid harming those affected by DANA. “It cannot be the slowness of the aid, that in extraordinary situations, bureaucracy and legislation do not allow for quick solutions in this type of extraordinary cases,” he added.

Navarro also brought to the table the slowness in managing the more than 230,000 applications filed to claim compensation from the Insurance Compensation Consortium. “Today we come to demand that aid arrive with agility and that significant simplification that has not yet been resolved,” he added.