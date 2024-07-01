“Glycemic control is the basis with which we treat people with diabetes. Today we have the possibility of monitoring blood sugar levels throughout the day, especially glycemic excursions that can determine the vascular damage that is the basis of cardiovascular disease”. This is what Nicola Napoli, president of Sid Lazio, told Adnkronos Salute, today in Rome during the conference to present the prescription guidelines for glycemic monitoring devices, at the headquarters of the Italian Society of Diabetes.

With these devices “we certainly expect a reduction in hypoglycemia, which is also the cause of falls in the elderly, at risk of fractures and frailty. Therefore, it is important to extend to all our patients, young and old, the possibility of monitoring blood sugar levels at any time of the day. Because by avoiding hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia, we not only improve the patient’s quality of life, but we also avoid chronic complications, not only cardiovascular ones”, he concludes.