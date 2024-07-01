The US Supreme Court has granted partial presidential immunity to Donald Trump in the trial for the attack on the Capitol, but only for official acts, i.e. actions taken within his constitutional powers. In this case the immunity is absolute.

The Court ruled that former presidents are entitled to absolute immunity from prosecution for actions taken within the scope of their constitutional authority but in a private capacity. The ruling was voted six in favor, by conservative justices, and three against, by liberal justices.

“A great victory for our Constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American!” The Republican wrote on his social media platform Truth. On the other hand, the reaction of the committee that manages Joe Biden’s campaign was immediate: “Today’s ruling does not change what happened on January 6: Donald Trump encouraged a mob to overturn the results of a free and fair election,” they wrote in a statement. The Tycoon “is running for president despite being a convicted felon for the same reason he sat by while a mob violently attacked Capitol Hill: He thinks he is above the law and is willing to do whatever it takes to gain and keep power.”

This decision could cause a further delay in the timing of the trial, almost certainly beyond Election Day on November 5.