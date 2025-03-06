The pulse between José Manuel Saborido and the owner of the luxury house in which he resides seems to have no end. David Rodríguez, owner of the property, said in Late that The brother -in -law of former soccer player Joaquín has not been paying for yearswhich has led to a public confrontation.

This Thursday, Saborido has responded to Rodríguez through a phone call in the same Telecinco program. In that space He has defended that his situation is completely legal And he has assured that he has evidence that supports his version.

“Here I have five folders with papers of all kinds that nobody has mine,” he said safely.

Instead of being worried, it has remained impassive and has subtracted importance to the stir generated. “I am smiling, happy and with my very quiet conscience,” he said, sharply denialing that he has debts with Rodríguez.

In addition, Saborido has pointed in the format that It will give more details the night of March 7 in Friday: “Great, tomorrow Friday I clarify everything.”