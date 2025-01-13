In our country, many drivers leave their vehicles parked on the street all year round, so these cars suffer from the heat and low temperatures in the summer months. when winter comes, a case that can affect your engines.

For this reason, in the cold periods of the year and especially in areas where the temperature has always dropped below zero degrees It has been recommended to start the engine and let it warm up for a while before setting off, however, some vehicle owners doubt the effectiveness of this practice.

Is it useful to warm up the engine in the cold months?

years ago Cars needed to idle for several minutesbecause this prevented future engine breakdowns, since older vehicles did not have as many electronic sensors to manage cold starts and their fuel even condensed.

However, nowadays, new cars do not have the need to wait so long, Approximately half a minute is enough. Although, yes, it is advisable to drive gently for the first few minutes and at low revs until the car reaches an adequate temperature, normally, more modern cars give the warning.

Do you have to wait a while before turning off the car engine?

A driver with the car parks his car after a long trip. Getty Images

In the event that you arrive at your destination with your car after having traveled several hundred kilometers in a short space of time, the best, especially in combustion engines, is tos leave it on for a couple of minutes.

On the other hand, if the movement made has been short and at low speeds, It is not necessary to carry out this action. But if you have gone at high speeds and in high gears, it is best to wait a while.





What is the reason for these minutes of waiting before turning it off?

The problem arises because in the case of stopping the engine without waiting a couple of minutes after a long journey, the turbo can continue spinning for a few seconds without lubricationFurthermore, the oil that remains inside tends to carbonize, that is, to burn due to the high temperature that this part reaches when it works.

If you do not carry out this action It is very possible that the turbo suffers a breakdown.a, with the inconveniences that this entails, since it is the bearing that gives power to the engine in the vast majority of cars