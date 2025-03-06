03/06/2025



Joris Gnagnonformer soccer player of Sevilla between 2018 and 2021, until he was fired by his club due to continuous indiscipline with the scale, he has been sentenced to pay his former employer more than one more than one more than one Million euros For damages, judgment of January 30 in the SOCIAL COURT NUMBER 1 OF SEVILLA. After a long process, in which he first said goodbye to his problem with the weight, the player claimed the TAS, with a favorable sentence to the Sevillists: «The Court of Arbitration of Sports has issued an award in which he confirms the origin of the dismissal of the player Joris Gnagnon Due to the breach of maintaining an appropriate weight for competition as the main cause, “explained a note from Seville himself just over a year ago.

The Seville Legal Services They continued with the task of making the most of this resolution from the Taswith a claim of up to five million (which remained to amortize the two years of contract that the footballer still had ahead), although the court understands that with the salaries saved of those two years (2,3 and 2.4 gross), only the compensation set in the sentence should correspond to him: 1,058,402.78 euros. Gnagnon He has not competed in the professional elite since the end of the 21-22 season, in his country, and he is not known new professional destination at 28 years.

In fact, all players sign a Good behavior regime In their contracts with clubs. Article 7 of the same indicated: «The player, knowing the internal regime that the club has for the professional players of Sevilla FC, based on the internal discipline of the group of professionals accepts and is subject to compliance with each and every one of the conditions contemplated in said regulation, declaring to have received a copy of it. The player expressly accepts, based on the infractions that eventually comments during his job performance in the contractual vigor, be sanctioned in the economic amounts that in each season are Set for each infraction he had committed under the submission of the discipline of Sevilla FC«.

Gnagnon’s scale

In the judgment of the social number 1 of Seville number 1 is detailed exactly what were the weights of Joris Gnagnon in his stage as Sevillista, reaching scandalous figures for a professional. «During the first season (2018/19), the player played a total of 16 official games with the first team of Sevilla FC. The minimum weight of the player in that season was 90.3. The next was ceded, “explains the sentence. At the beginning of the 2020/21 season, the player joined on September 7, 2020 to the preseason of the first overweight team (105 kilograms), with a body mass index corresponding to a type I obesity, being his optimal weight of competition marked by the 91 kilograms club «, continued, already affecting indiscipline problems.









«After a specific training plan and adjusted to its physical condition, also carrying out a control of the weight continuously, without presenting a decrease in weight (09.09.2020 weighed 102 kg10.09.2020 weighed 102.3 kg11.09.2020 was absent from illness, 12.09.2020 weighed 102.1 kgon 13.09.2020 weigh 107.4 kgon 14.09.2020 rested, and on 15.09.2020 weighed 105.8 kg). Everything was degenerating in the next preseason, without already starting the competition with Sevilla because of its dismissal. The facts are recounted as follows: «On May 25, 2021, at the end of the season, the club nutritionist gave indications to all members of the first squad on Nutritional recommendations during the holiday period«.

«On the occasion of the beginning of the 2021/22 season the player joined on July 7, 2021 for the pre -season start controls, throwing a weight of 98 kgwith a BMI of preobesity, not being able to finish the training that day due to its low physical form, ending the rest of the classmates. Previously, on June 28, 2021, the club’s physical trainer had sent him a specific training plan for the week prior to his incorporation into training; The club had contacted on the 6th and June 16, 2021 with the player requesting him Let them refer to a photograph of their weight, not answering the player to such requirements«, Remember the sentence.

Sevilla has won a player more than one millionaccording to the sentence itself, undisciplined that, it has also meant a huge expense for the Nervionense coffers due to their null sports performance: «It is articulated by the Seville FC Entity claim action of quantity for damages and damages suffered by the entity based on the contractual breach by the defendant soccer player, to the Having obviated this the guidelines marked by the club to get and maintain the optimal weight of competitionbreach of guidelines and overweight that made it unusual for the development of the professional activity for which he had been hired without risk for his health «.