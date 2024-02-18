These are the words of the former knight: “She and I are no longer dating”

All those who follow Men and women they undoubtedly remember the couple formed by Marcello Messina and Jasna Amodei. A few months ago the couple, after a period of dating inside the programme's studios, made the decision to go out and live together away from the cameras. Today, however, something seems to have gone wrong and the former knight announced the end of the story with the former lady. Let's find out together what his words were.

Marcello Messina and Jasna Amodei are no longer together. The former knight of. announced the news Men and women through a series of Instagram Stories, in which he revealed that his relationship with the former lady would have come to an end. These were her words about it:

It's right to clarify things a bit because it's part of my character. I don't like being an ostrich who hides his head in the ground. There were days when perhaps we used this silence to metabolize what was happening. I take responsibility for what I'm doing. Jasna and I are no longer dating.

And, continuing with his speech, Marcello Messina he then added:

There are no particular reasons. First of all, there aren't those bad reasons that can be betrayal, lack of respect, bad things that end a relationship. But there are problems such as character incompatibility or different moments and times for living life. That's how I would define it. It was first and foremost a mutual choice, there is neither a victim nor an executioner.

And, concluding with his speech, the former knight of Men and women he then revealed: