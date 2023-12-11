Tim Stuart, the CFO of Microsoft, illustrated the possibility that some territories could access the in the future cloud streaming of the games on the Game Pass simply by looking at advertising . The Xbox executive touched on the topic at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, referring in particular to some emerging markets.

Microsoft wants to spread Game Pass to as many screens as possible

Stuart: “The idea I want to talk about is game streaming via xCloud, with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription allowing you to stream hundreds of games to any device that can browse the web.

In regions like Africa or India, Southeast Asia, and maybe places where consoles are not the first choice, we can propose, 'hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of advertising and then get two hours of gameplay in streaming?'

You know, in Africa 50% of the population is 23 years old or younger, with a growing disposable income base, all with cell phones and mobile devices. However, in general not many people have a high disposable income.”

Stuart went on to explain how a similar business model allows it to appeal to hundreds of millions of potential gamers, who otherwise wouldn't have access to many video games. In short, it is another piece of the plan Phil Spencer to bring Xbox video games to as many screens as possible, even in territories less receptive to video games. From the discussion made, however, it is clear that we are unlikely to see a similar plan proposed in advanced economic markets such as ours or that of the USA.