The world of Latin American motorsports does not leave the consternation on behalf of the death of young Federico ‘Fico’ GutiérrezMexican pilot of the Telmex-Claro Team, 17 years old.

‘Fico’, who had just been chosen as the rookie of the year by the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (Nascar), after his debut last year in the Challenge category, suffered a fatal accident on the Toluca highway in the last hours -Valle de Bravo, in the State of Mexico.

Now, after the messages of condolences took over the main motoring accounts, they are known pictures of the accident that left the young promise of motor sport without life. This, when the father of the minor decided to sue the other driver involved in the accident.

(Be sure to read: ‘It’s not for Shakira’: ‘paparazzi’ explodes due to Clara Chía’s ‘crisis’ with Piqué).

The accident that left ‘Fico’ lifeless

As has been known, at the time of the crash, ‘Fico’ was accompanied by his brother, Max, another pilot who is being treated at a hospital in the area.

The collision of the Porsche in which the Gutiérrez brothers were going occurred with a Ford truck, which, according to local media sources, was driven by an 80-year-old man.

For the moment, while waiting for more details, ‘Milenio’ anticipates that the father of ‘Fico’ decided sue for manslaughter to the older adult who would have been involved and who, it is assured, remains under medical care after the accident.

(Also: Mourning in soccer: young promises die after serious bus overturning, video).

So far, official investigations have not determined the responsibility of the drivers in the crash.

This Tuesday, in the Mexican capital, funeral ceremonies were held in honor of Gutiérrez.

SPORTS

More sports news