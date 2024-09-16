ANDThe world of sports journalism in Mexico is in mourning this Monday, September 16, due to the death of journalist André Marín, one of the most recognized in the field and who acted as a host, panelist and commentator on several television networks.

According to the criteria of

Marín began to have health problems in 2020 before the global emergency was declared due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the journalist received the support of all his colleagues and fans of his program. However, at the age of 52, he lost his life after a strong fight against illness.

What did André Marín die of?

The news was given by the chain TUDN. “André passed away after complications from his lung transplant,” said his colleague David Faitelson on the broadcast, who was closely following Marín’s progress.

Four years ago, the journalist contracted a bacteria that caused symptoms such as diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss and fever. This severely affected his lungs.

According to him, his stomach had “exploded” in 2021 and his ailments were caused by stress, “it was all due to stress” he declared in an interview at the time. Due to this complication, he underwent surgery but had pain in his back.

The last two years of André Marín’s life:

His stomach exploded, he had a bad back operation and 3 cases of pneumonia He clung to life for his family RIP 🕊

Credits 🎥 Ventaneando/TV Azteca pic.twitter.com/wKbmm82XoQ — (@007Lola_Mento) September 16, 2024

However, a poor procedure led to continued pain and, during a check-up for the two operations, during which he had to remain in hospital for three days, he contracted three types of pneumonia, which caused a major relapse in his health.

Unfortunately, due to these setbacks, he was unable to fully carry out his duties, even being excluded from the coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Recently, he worked for the TUDN network.

On September 8th, His partner David Faitelson reported that the now deceased had undergone double lung transplant surgery and was now doing well.

However, a relapse in his health is believed to have caused his death on Monday. Television networks and his colleagues in Mexico sent their condolences to his family at this difficult time.

🕊️➕ REST IN PEACE Fox Sports Mexico deeply regrets the passing of André Marín Puig and shares the grief of his family and friends. A reference in sports journalism, he became a fundamental part of this house and we will always remember him as such. pic.twitter.com/GE71QXXdNJ — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 16, 2024

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS