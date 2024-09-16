The has just endedHasbro Pulse Con 2024a real action figure fair that saw the company present a large number of new and interesting products that we report below. New ideas were presented for some of the most beloved collections by fans: among these, we mention Transformers, Marvel and Star Wars.

As far as the universe of Star Warswere presented new models from The Black Series and The Vintage collections: these are the Armorer Electronic Helmet and the STAP & Battle Droid for the first collection and the new Anakin Skywalker action figure for the second collection.

As for the series of Transformersinstead, new models dedicated to the upcoming film were presented One. The MDLX series presents three new models that stand out for their high flexibility, playability and attention to detail. These represent Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Megaton respectively.

Finally, regarding the presentations made regarding the world Marvelthe line MarvelLegends features a high level of detail and premium articulation for dynamic posing designed for display purposes and beyond.

Further information about the new models presented is available on Hasbro official website.