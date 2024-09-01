Colonel Koshkin called the capture of Ugledar important for cutting off the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Taking control of Ugledar by Russian forces is important for cutting off the logistics routes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), says retired colonel, military expert, head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Andrey Koshkin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the significance of the battles for this settlement near Donetsk.

“Ugledar is one of the pillars of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense, under which we must operate quite successfully in order to significantly cut off the logistics routes and freely open the way to the West. We are doing this now because we have an advantage, even on that side they recognize it,” he explained.

On September 1, the Telegram channel “Mash na Donbasse” reported the beginning of the assault on Ugledar, citing marines from the 155th Brigade. The post says that this became possible due to the weakening of the defense, since Ukraine began to transfer troops from this direction to Selydove.

Ugledar is located in the Volnovakha district near Donetsk. Before the active fighting began, more than 17,000 people lived in the city, but by the summer of 2023, less than a hundred remained.