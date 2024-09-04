Fans of Men and Women I’m waiting to reveal the mystery that concerns one of the most beloved couples of the program. It seems that two former faces of the Canale 5 program are expecting a baby, a beautiful little girl.

Men and Women: Baby on the Way for the Program’s Couple?

For some time now there has been a rumour going around according to which a couple of Men and Women would be waiting for a son. For the moment this news has not been confirmed, but not even a official denial by those directly involved.

The couple was born a few months ago within the afternoon program hosted by Mary De Philippi. This is not an easy story as other people are involved and there are many misunderstandings. As is often said, however, the love wins over everything, and now the two are happy to be a couple.

A few days ago the knight and his lady showed up on the Venice red carpet, event that many actors and various influencers have been attending in recent days. It is precisely here that the long-rumored gossip may have finally been resolved.

Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza soon to be parents?

There couple we are talking about is the one composed by Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza. In fact, their presence in Venice has raised many criticisms, as the occasion is usually dedicated to actors and celebrities.

Anyway, the two went up on the red carpet and it was here that the unexpected happened. During the classic fashion show Alessandro took out of his pocket a tiny pink sock as a newborn and brought it to her Roberta. She gave him a beautiful smile and then they hugged each other.

So Roberta is expecting a beautiful baby girl? This is not yet known, as the woman does not yet have a belly, but she could be in the early stages of pregnancy. Likewise, the gesture could not reveal the pregnancy but only the wish to expand their family. We can do nothing but wait for the beginning of Men and Women to find out more details about this story.