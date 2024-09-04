Since the advent of Hi-Fi and high-end, loudspeakers have had two problems. Most of them are bulky, thick and ugly. People with taste don’t want them in their living room. And many loudspeakers only sound good if they happen to fit into the room or if the room is made to fit. Sound waves play ping pong with the floor, walls and ceiling, landing back at the listener’s ears as reflections slightly delayed. This can work, but often it doesn’t.