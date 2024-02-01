It has already happened, but this time there is something different, a scenario where there are different pieces that seem to fit together perfectly in a mosaic that is as sensational as it is unexpected. In the past, Lewis Hamilton's name has been linked to Ferrari on at least three other occasions, always coinciding with ongoing renewal negotiations between the seven-time world champion and Mercedes. It is possible, and probable, that Hamilton used the potential 'red' alternative to send messages to those sitting on the other side of the table, because there was never anything concrete. A dinner with President John Elkann and little more.

In recent days, rumors have resurfaced: Lewis would be on his way to Maranello. Whispered indiscretions, as always, but in this case made more credible by a different scenario. Is it really possible that Hamilton could join Ferrari in 2025? The questions are different, but analyzed one at a time they seem to find an answer.

Ferrari has a vacancy, given that at the moment only Leclerc can count on a contract for the 2025 season, but (and here's the news) for the first time Hamilton is not negotiating any renewal. Indeed, Lewis is fresh off his signature, signed last August 31st for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Officially, Hamilton appears to be off the market, but a two-year contract can actually be what in jargon is called a '1+1', that is, with exit clauses at the end of the first season, in this specific case at the conclusion of the 2024 world championship. It is not far-fetched to hypothesize that Lewis has guaranteed himself the possibility of concluding the agreement at the end of this year considering that there have been moments in which even definitive retirement from Formula 1 had seemed an option.

Other different aspects compared to previous occasions of 'contact' between Lewis and Ferrari are linked to the technical scenario and the prospects of Hamilton himself. In the past Lewis would never have dreamed of leaving a dominant Mercedes, a project in which he played a decisive role and which ensured him the conquest of six of his seven world titles.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Today there is little left of that superiority, the return of James Allison to the technical helm of the team is the last call to try to keep alive a cycle which according to many insiders seems to be coming to an end. Hamilton is well aware that if there is no decisive step forward on the performance front in 2024, the team could be subject to a major reset, with the consequent time needed to start again from scratch. Leaving Mercedes for Ferrari today is no longer a risky bet, but rather a move into a technical scenario that on paper offers some more certainty.

Then there is the registry aspect. Hamilton recently turned 39, he knows that the time available to fulfill his last dream is practically running out. If he really wants to wear the red tracksuit it will be the last call, if he accepts it will be a legendary 'Last Dance', regardless of what the track says later. Lewis has had everything he could have wanted from his career, if today he is still in Formula 1 the only real motivation is the hunger for emotions, and in the midst of a period where the only team capable of guaranteeing a sprint for the world championship is Red Bull, the only adrenaline rush that can attract a seven-time world champion driver is going to the most iconic place par excellence.

If the most surprising market coup of the last decade really takes shape, it will also be thanks to the will of president John Elkann, who for his part has never hidden a great admiration for Hamilton. Bringing Lewis to Maranello is obviously no guarantee of success, but it would bring Ferrari back to an appeal (in terms of the driver/technician market) that in recent seasons has no longer seemed to be that of the past.

Another clue that fits into this scenario is the situation Sainz finds himself in today. As already reported at the beginning of the week, Carlos has long expressed the desire to know his future before the start of the world championship, a desire which is currently not satisfied by the Scuderia's top management. A silence, which emerged more clearly after the announcement of Charles Leclerc's confirmation, which gave rise to various hypotheses. More complex negotiations? Requests not in line with the team's plans? A third possibility is added, namely that Ferrari may have a future in mind without Sainz.