What should have been a peaceful day of celebration for all the inhabitants of Gallipoli, in Salento, has unfortunately turned into a tragic drama for the entire community. An elderly lady of 76 years, Anna Rita DeRosain fact, died as a result of the injuries sustained due to a fall which took place in front of the entrance of the Canneto Sanctuary.

Parish Priest’s Sister Dies in a Bad Fall in Front of the Church

The woman was the sister of the rector of the Sanctuary Don Gigi de Rosa who, last July 2nd, was about to celebrate Holy Mass on the very day of the long-awaited feast of the Madonna of the Reeds. An event much loved by the entire Salento community and which every year usually attracts thousands of Gallipoli citizens.

A disastrous fall was fatal

According to initial reconstructions carried out by local media, Mrs. Anna Rita was going to the Sanctuary to participate in the 11am Holy Mass. She was about to enter the church together with a friend when, while she was walking along the slide for disabled peoplethe woman she slipped backwardshitting his head violently. It is assumed that he fell ill suddenly or had an accidental accident due to the floor being wet from previous rains.

Mrs. Anna Rita in the impact he immediately lost consciousness. After alerting the emergency services, they were able to intervene only about half an hour after the call as two ambulances from the local hospital were already previously engaged.

Urgently transferred to “Vito Fazzi” Of Leccethe woman was admitted to the ward resuscitation of the hospital, remaining in a reserved prognosis for the whole day. In the evening, unfortunately, the lady has passed away. A hemorrhage to the head and various injuries sustained following the fall were fatal.

At the request of the parish priest, who is also the brother of the deceased, both the mass and the subsequent procession to the sea in the Canneto area took place normally, also so as not to disappoint the numerous tourists who had come for the feast day.

In the afternoon, again at the Sanctuary, Anna Rita’s funeral took place, attended by the entire community, gripped by their grief and despair over the sad passing of their beloved. former elementary school teacher.

The article “She was the parish priest’s sister” woman loses her life while entering church: what and where it happened comes from Bigodino.

#parish #priests #sister #woman #loses #life #entering #church #happened