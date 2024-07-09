How much did Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 sell? And, in general, what are the numbers that the Xbox exclusive managed to total in the month of launch? Well, according to the figures reported by Circana, formerly NPD, the results appear positive but far from sensational.

Let’s start with the bad news, sales in physical and digital formatsinevitably influenced by the title’s presence in the Xbox Game Pass catalog: in May Hellblade 2 ranked 37th in the best-selling games chart and 21st considering only the Xbox Series X|S platform.

Instead, going to analyze specifically the engagement rankingthat is, the one based on the number of active players, also relating only to the Xbox platform, the adventure signed by Ninja Theory was placed in twelfth position, immediately behind Fallout 76 and ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Considering that this top 10 is dominated by Fortnite, Call of Duty, GTA V and, in general, live services which we always find in the lead (with the sole exception of Elden Ring in seventh position), It’s not a bad result at all for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, although perhaps some people expected more.