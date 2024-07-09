How much did Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 sell? And, in general, what are the numbers that the Xbox exclusive managed to total in the month of launch? Well, according to the figures reported by Circana, formerly NPD, the results appear positive but far from sensational.
Let’s start with the bad news, sales in physical and digital formatsinevitably influenced by the title’s presence in the Xbox Game Pass catalog: in May Hellblade 2 ranked 37th in the best-selling games chart and 21st considering only the Xbox Series X|S platform.
Instead, going to analyze specifically the engagement rankingthat is, the one based on the number of active players, also relating only to the Xbox platform, the adventure signed by Ninja Theory was placed in twelfth position, immediately behind Fallout 76 and ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Considering that this top 10 is dominated by Fortnite, Call of Duty, GTA V and, in general, live services which we always find in the lead (with the sole exception of Elden Ring in seventh position), It’s not a bad result at all for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, although perhaps some people expected more.
Reality is always the same
The engagement rankings reiterate a situation that now seems so consolidated that it is impossible to change, and which sees the most successful live service productions to occupy the summit in a stable and absolute manner.
It is clear that looking at these top 10 and considering the revenues that are guaranteed from month to month to the games that dominate them, it is easy for any management to make decisions that go in the direction of develop this type of experiencessee Sony’s much-discussed focus on live services.
The feeling is therefore that the choice to create narrative-based single player games is now something unrelated to the traditional concept of profit and closer to questions of identity, or to the general attractiveness of one platform over another when talking about exclusives.
#Senuas #Saga #Hellblade #Sell #Xbox #Exclusives #Numbers
Leave a Reply