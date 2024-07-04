From Salvini to Piantedosi, Inchingolo new head of communications for Ferrovie dello Stato

Giuseppe Inchingolo, a professional journalist with a long experience in institutional and political communication, takes on the role of “Chief Communication Officer” at Ferrovie dello Statoa senior position subordinate to the new CEO and general manager Stefano Donnarumma.

Inchingolo is not new to roles of this caliber. Just think of his experience as manager of the social strategies of the Lega’s Matteo Salvini between the first and second Conte governments. In addition, for a long time, he worked shoulder to shoulder with Luca Morisi, founder of the “Beast”, the propaganda machine that allowed the leader of the League to ride the debate on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Another notable experience is that of Matteo Piantedosi at the Ministry of the Interior.

However, according to La Repubblica, Inchingolo still boasts a long career in the communications field. He started as a journalist and in 2009 founded the communications agency Arts mediaaccumulating significant experiences in various sectors, including the Apulian municipalities of Andria and Bari, the Puglia Region, Tuscany for tourism promotion, the Albanian Ministry of Culture, the Department for Equal Opportunities of the Italian Government and the Cassa Forense.

At the Ministry of the Interior, Inchingolo has taken on the role of head of social and digital communications, managing the department’s digital strategyo. With an aggressive and targeted campaign, the journalist managed to increase the impact of ministerial initiatives, from the implementation of immigration policies to public safety operations.

Starting January 2024, Inchingolo is responsible for strategy and digital communication at Ferrovie dello Stato. Now with the official appointment by Stefano Donnarumma, he becomes the head of corporate communications, with a large budget and a significant number of employees.