A young Venezuelan woman revealed in a funny way a skin condition that she has developed since arriving in the United States. The woman showed that she suffers from abundant hair dryness in a video that quickly went viral. Thousands of Internet users reacted to her publication and gave her their best advice to remedy her condition.

Valentina M. Bravo is a young Venezuelan who lives in the United States and shares part of her experiences as a migrant on TikTok, as well as her love lessons and makeup and dance videos. The young woman, who on her account @tinitaoneoficial accumulates 194,000 followers and 2,800,000 likes, shared a funny video showing a condition that has developed from the water of this country.

“I don't know what it is about the water here,” the Venezuelan wrote alongside a video in which she reveals: “The sad story of those of us who live in the United States.” In the recording, released last December, Valentina says “Merry Christmas to all of you” and then sings “Jingle bells, jingle bells… Jingle all the way“, while He scratches his head and lets dandruff fall on his phone, like snow.

Then, The influencer laughs, rearranges her hair and says: “My God, but what is this?”, to end the fun and revealing clip of only 22 seconds. In just a few hours, the video captured the attention of Internet users, who have left 1,912 comments on the publication, which already has 665,100 views.

Valentina M. Bravo shared on TikTok that she started suffering from dandruff when she moved to the United States. Photo: TikTok @tinitaoneoficial

Tips to combat dandruff

Valentina's funny video showing that she has developed dandruff since living in the United States caught the attention of many TikTok users, who took on the task of giving her their best tips to combat hair dryness caused by water.

“Yes, it's the water, girls. I bought a filter for the shower,” shared a follower of Valentina. Someone else recommended not bathing in hot water and others suggested using special products. “Nizoral shampoo, I was like that, now I have nothing”, “Head & Shoulders clinical shampoo” and “I tried everything, even the shower filter and the only thing I took out was the Selsun Blue shampoo, that's what better, the second time it was applied it no longer had it,” wrote Internet users.