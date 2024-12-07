The singer Shakira announced this Friday the winner of the contest she called two weeks ago on her social networks: the young visual artist Michael Mejía, who He took home a luxury car from the Colombian as a prize.

The performer announced the winner through a video that was broadcast on their social networksas well as in the program Wake up America, from Univision, a Hispanic network that was one of the organizers of the contest.

The next owner of the purple Lamborghini sent a video in which the Shakira drawings he makes come to life while the single plays in the background Single woman, a visual creation that earned him to be among the five finalists of the contest, whose winner was chosen by popular vote.

“The first car of my life is going to be Shakira’s Lamborghini,” said Mejía, excited and surrounded by his mother and neighbors as they prepared to toast with Colombian liquor, as seen in a video posted on his Instagram account.

The contest was aimed at residents of the United States, over 18 years of age.

“Single woman has become a symbol of an optimistic attitude towards life”, The Colombian said this Friday in a text published on her social networks.

“Destiny gives us reality without asking us if we agree, but We put the attitude without asking for forgiveness or permission!” added the one from Barranquilla, who will begin her world tour on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro Women no longer cry.

The interpreter had announced the contest in mid-November, through a video he recorded with his compatriot Sebastián Yatra.