Torrelavega has begun to enjoy the Christmas programming and the activities that have been prepared, with surprises and proposals for the whole family, but in which the little ones are the undoubted protagonists.

The ‘Christmas is Torrelavega’ program opened this Friday with the opening of the Christmas Market on Avenida de España, the arrival of ‘The Agents of Christmas’ and the opening of Santa Claus’s House. Next, in a parade with a choir of Christmas carols, the decorations on Serafín Escalante Street and the Plaza Mayor were lit. As a culmination, the spectacular decoration of the ‘Paseo entre Cascabeles’ on Ancha Street and the ‘Territorio Castor’ on Santander Street was discovered, both the work of the Robledo brothers.

In the presentation of the Christmas programming, both the mayor, Javier López Estrada, and the Councilor for Commerce and Tourism, Cristina García Viñas, invited all Torrelaveguenses and those visiting the region these days to participate in the programming that has been prepared for Enjoy these dates in the city. A program, they have said, that wants “all of us to be active participants in Christmas is Torrelavega” and that he wants to turn the city into “the capital of Christmas one more year.”

FEATURED ACTIVITIES FOR THE NEXT DAYS

Regarding the activities that will be launched in the coming days, and that will be expanded as Christmas approaches, they highlighted:

Christmas Market: Open from December 6 to 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Santa’s House: Starting December 6, children will be able to hand in their letters and take a photo with Santa Claus from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Storytelling: Stories full of magic for the little ones on Avenida de España, from December 6 to 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wishing Trees: Throughout the long weekend, visitors will be able to leave their Christmas wishes at different points in the municipality: Avenida de España, Plaza Mayor and Nueva Ciudad.

Creative Christmas workshops: On December 6 and 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Avenida de España, to create decorations and crafts.

Christmas Choir: Friday from December 6 to 27 Hours: from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information about The Agents of Christmas and TorrePast you can consult the link: