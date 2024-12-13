The Spanish Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs Associations (CEAJE) has celebrated the gala of the XXI National Young Entrepreneur Award in which it recognized the most outstanding figures and companies on the young business scene in Spain in 2024. During the event, VICIO was awarded the highest award, the National Young Entrepreneur Award 2024for his outstanding career and leadership in the gastronomic sector, marking a milestone in the food industry. food-delivery in our country.

The event was attended by the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who took advantage of his speech to question the problems faced by young people in Spain. You have remembered the rate of youth unemploymentthe largest in the EU; the problem of dwellingthe precariousness in jobs and the lack of conciliation, or the risk of povertysince 26% of the population faces this problem.

Feijóo has also referred to the debt which Spain has (more than 400,000 million euros) and which remains in the hands of future generations, to the pensions: “the young people I have a relationship with ask me if they are going to receive their pension.” And he made reference to educational system: “It is not the one that corresponds to the fourth country of the euro, it is the opposite.”

Finally, the leader of the PP has not forgotten the taxes “An enormous effort is being made to pay taxes. We have raised taxes and social contributions for companies and workers 81 times,” which causes legal uncertainty.

The awards have also awarded Rockin Mediawith the Innovation Award for its disruptive approach to digital marketing. AuaraSustainability Award for its social and environmental commitment. SingularuEquality and Social Commitment Award, for its business ethics and sustainable vision. San GinésGenerational Relay Award for modernizing and expanding its century-old legacy. Aurumby Alberto Contador, in the Self-Employed Entrepreneur category for its excellence in the creation of high-performance bicycles. Nude Project to the Futuro Award for revolutionizing urban fashion. Already davinciIbero-American Businessman for his leadership in the digital transformation in Ibero-America.

In this sense, the president of CEAJE, Fermín Albaladejo, has highlighted the “transformative role of young entrepreneurs in the Spanish economy” and the importance of listening, as an example, when doing so in an area as affected as the Valencian Community due to Dana. Likewise, he highlighted the figure of the award winners who, “with their efforts, drive our country forward,” Albaladejo acknowledged. The president of Ceaje has sentenced, urging us to work on our ears: “let’s continue exercising listening, but with vision so as not to lose our way.”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez, also participated in the event.Almeidawho explained that institutions “must take a step back” so that young entrepreneurs take “a step forward.”

Finally, after doing a recognition to Carmen Calvo Poyato, president of the Council of State, for her career in defending equality and democracy. TO Ana Rosa Quintanajournalist and president of Unicorn Content, for her leadership in the audiovisual sector. Already Pablo Hernandez de CosCEO of the Bank for International Settlements, for his contribution to strengthening global financial stability. They offered a few words and shared reflections on leadership, innovation and social commitment.