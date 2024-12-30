The new year will come with some price increases in the capital of Seville, which will fundamentally affect transportation and also some basic services, such as the water bill, which will also begin to be charged differently. On the contrary, most public taxes and prices remain unchanged and even with new bonusesboth at the local and regional level, which will relieve the pockets of Sevillians a little. In addition, the central government will maintain until June 2025 the public transport bonuses that it has been applying since 2022, complemented by an additional 20% by the City Council and 30% by the Board.

Transport

Tussam. City buses will continue to cost the same from January 1, since the City Council has frozen prices again. Only the airport’s special line will be increased by one eurowhich goes from costing 5 to 6 euros.

Metro. The Board does not plan to update its metro rates, which in any case, and regardless of what happens with the state bonuses, will surely maintain the Regular discounts for the use of Consortium and Joven cardsin addition to other bonuses for seniors and large families.

Consortium. The metropolitan buses of the province have already updated their fares, for the first time since 2020, in accordance with last year’s CPI, which represents an increase in the price of the single ticket paid with the card. between one and four cents per trip.

Taxis. The City Council has approved for this year a linear increase of 4.5% in the main taxi service rates (1, 2 and 3) and an increase of 2.96% in the airport rates, which are fixed. Furthermore, they introduce new supplements for trips starting at the Santa Justa stations (3.7 euros), Plaza de Armas and Prado de San Sebastián (2.63). On the contrary, rate 9 is eliminated to the airport at night during Holy Week and the Fair; as well as the supplements linked to the Puerto del Batán, Shipyards, Seville Fertilizers and the Lock. Nor will the supplement be charged for trips initiated at the Fair’s front page.

Taxes

Municipal. The 2025 tax ordinances already approved contemplate the freezing of all local taxes and public prices. And they also include new bonuses, such as the IBI for large families and establishments considered emblematic; on the taxi license for use as a stop; and in the entry and exit rate of vehicles, among others. On the contrary, tourist apartments and homes will not be able to benefit from the bonus that they enjoyed until now in the tax on constructions, installations and works (ICIO). This year, Sevillians will also be able to split and defer the sanctions during the voluntary payment period, while until now it was only possible during the executive period.

Autonomous. The Board will also freeze most of the regional taxes for this new year and has even already announced that it would apply new tax reductions related to housing and businesses. So, The regional deduction for the purchase of a habitual residence will be extended from 5 to 6%especially for young people; and the limit to benefit from the 15% deduction for renting a habitual residence is increased from 600 to 900 euros in the case of those under 35 years of age, those over 65, victims of sexist violence and those of terrorism. For people with disabilities, the limit increases from 900 to one thousand euros.

Other prices. That of the Real Alcázar is the only municipal tax that does increase in this new year to the raise the ticket price by one euro at the box officeso that it is equivalent to the cost of online sales. In any case, access will continue to be free for those born or residing in the city.





Basic services

Water. In 2025, Emasesa will apply the second phase of the increase approved in 2024 and which the City Council decided to distribute between the two aforementioned years so that it affects citizens as little as possible. The The biggest increases are experienced by hotels and tourist accommodations. In addition, the municipal company will begin to collect bills every two months and not every three, as until now. On the other hand, the Board has approved for this year an increase of up to 30% of the water fee, which was frozen in 2023 and recovered the following year, in order to be able to financially address the execution of hydraulic works.

Trash. It is still unknown whether Sevillians will finally have to pay more this year for waste collection, under a state law that, in compliance with a European directive, requires city councils to collect this new tax with a local rate. . The Seville City Council has already warned that it would rush until April (when the deadline is met) and that, if it has to collect the fee (which until now was assumed by the City Council so that it would not affect the neighbors), it will do so in the “most equitable way possible.” ” and with the “maximum bonuses”.

ITV. The public company Veiasa, dependent on the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines, will freeze prices again this year on ITV stations throughout Andalusia. These are 33.2 euros for passenger cars and 38.31 for diesel vehicles, with a 10% discount if the inspection is carried out within the legal period stipulated for each car. On the contrary, if the inspection occurs with a delay of more than one month, an increase of 12% will be applied.