PODCAST | The Three Wise Men are coming: waste, contention and family schism





A warning before we start: This chapter is intended for adults, so if you are listening to this in the car with the family, have small children and have the speaker on at home, listen to it better another time.

In today’s episode we walk through the contradictions that adults with small children around go through during these days of consumption and waste. We do not want to be moralistic, we simply want to reflect and understand the tension that many of us feel when thinking, planning and executing one of the most important events of Christmas.

We do it with the voices of María, Mayte and Gonzalo, two mothers and a father who help us understand how we manage an event that says a lot about who we are, who we try to be, and what we transmit to our sons and daughters. Also with Inma, first-time mother of a child who is also an only grandchild: the perfect combo for family overflow.

