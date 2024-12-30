The appetite of large investors to promote affordable housing in Madrid within the popularly known as Plan Ayuso is very high. This consists of transform obsolete office buildings or land from tertiary and industrial use into residential to promote affordable rental projects.

However, the sector denounces that since Madrid City Council a good interpretation of the regulations has not been carried out, which is putting a stop to many of these operations.

Specifically, the real estate consultancy Colliers has identified two areas of the Capital that have a joint potential to develop around 13,600 affordable rental units within the Ayuso Plan and that due to “a very tight interpretation of the Law” by the Madrid City Council they are not being able to be carried out.

It is, on the one hand, the area of The Tableswhere some could be developed 600 homes and, on the other, in the area of Julian Camarillo“where we estimate that there are currently office buildings that could be transformed with a surface that would give a volume of no less than 13,000 homes“explains Antonio de la Fuente, Managing Director Corporate Finance at Colliers.

The manager assures that currently “There is a lot of interest in investing in housing in almost any location, not just in Madridbut from the entire Madrid region. Therefore, there would be a lot of interest in developing housing in these two areas and there would even be interest in creating protected housing with the Ayuso Law.”

De la Fuente assures that “the Madrid City Council, in a very tight interpretation of the Law, has eliminated industrial uses in coexistence with tertiary offices which has made it impossible for housing to be developed.”

The City Council led by José Luis Martínez-Almeida, although it supported this initiative, He was critical from the beginning of Ayuso’s regulationswhich allows changing the use of a building or plot in a more agile way by doing so through a license and not through the figure of the special plan, which greatly lengthens the deadlines for action.

Thus, during the period of allegations of this regulation, Almeida’s team presented 13 allegations regarding the 16 points that made up the preliminary draft. The Ayuso Government took into account those that affected seven of them.

Ayuso’s initiative comes at a sweet time for the residential sector in Spain and especially in Madrid, where all large investors, including institutional ones, have the focus position to develop all types of projects, both free and affordable housing. Changes of use also come into this context, that is, the purchase of a building, generally an office building, which is transformed into homes and also in some cases a hotel. Until September, the investment destined to This type of transactions amounted to 700 million euros and experts point out that this figure could grow much more if urban planning were made more flexible.

In this sense, Mikel Echavarren, CEO of Colliers in Spain, assures that “Intelligent policies are needed to develop housing for uses that have proven unviable.”

“The Community of Madrid has taken the initiative in this regard. However, in addition to these flexibility policies, it would be necessary to apply them in a brave and agile way, speaking with the market to avoid errors in the translation of said initiatives to the reality of the market. Today, the Madrid City Council is not the best example in the transposition of regional regulations and could do much more to facilitate affordable housing development. It is one more example that with laws, progress can be made, but it is necessary will, knowledge of the market and the reality of its evolution,” highlights Echavarren.