

01/07/2025



Updated at 10:20 p.m.





He Seville prepare the Shareholders Meeting next Friday and everything that surrounds it. At the hearing this Tuesday morning, the part of Del Nido Benavente He asked the Commercial Judge to assign an independent president for the shareholders’ meeting, who would ensure its proper functioning and allow him to vote. All this because the positions of the board of directors expired last December and have not been renewed. However, the club is preparing an illegal movement in this regard.

In the change of presidency between Del Nido Carrasco and Pepe Castroupon noting the modification in the registry, the one from Utrera (the company Sevillistas de Nervión that he represents) started his activity again and started his account as a member of the board of directors from scratch, even though he had been there for five years. A registry error that the club intends to take advantage of so that the board remains in its hands. This episode is also known to the judge, who must decide shortly.

Del Nido Benavente and his lawyers have sought a different argument to try to achieve the presidency. A different movement that seeks to reach the presidential seat on January 10 that can decide the future of Sevilla or maintain the current status quo. The fight between the Del Nido is still in the air. Pepe Castro can be president for an atypical shareholders meeting and where Sevilla has so much at stake.