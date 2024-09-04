An extraordinary car raid took the 1929 OM 665 Superba, equipped with Pirelli Stella Bianca tyres, from Tuscany to the North Cape and back.

A journey of 10,400 kilometers, 28 days and approximately 190 hours of driving through breathtaking scenery and challenging road conditions. The undertaking began in Poggibonsi, with a stop at the Pirelli headquarters in Milan for the official start, until reaching the northernmost point of Europe, the famous North Cape.



Led by the Tuscan collector Gianni Morandi and his co-pilot Mark Morosinotto, the historical OM 665 It took scenic roads, avoiding motorways, to test the performance of the Pirelli Stella Bianca. These tyres, a faithful re-edition of those launched in 1927, are made with modern materials and technologies that ensured safety and durability for the entire journey, without the need for any tyre changes.

During the epic journey, The car stopped at the Pirelli Sottozero Center in Lapland, where it underwent tests on dry and wet circuits, confirming the exceptional performance of the Pirelli Collezione tyres, designed for classic cars of great historical value.

The Pirelli White Star, With their iconic design and proven performance, they remain a symbol of historic automotive excellence, bringing back to life the golden age of road racing, when they were already dominating Formula 1 in the 1950s with victories such as that of Giuseppe Farina at Silverstone in 1950.