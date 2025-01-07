A group of researchers of the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), the Institute of Global Health of Barcelona (ISGlobal) and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the UAB analyzed several years ago the health of people living in areas near oil extraction points.

In particular, the research (published in the journal Environmental Health) is contextualized in a large scientific project developed by the ICTA-UAB which analyzes in detail the levels of oil pollution existing in an area of ​​the Peruvian Amazon close to the border with Ecuador.

In depth

Curiously, only in this area inhabited by Quechua and Achuar societies, there were 1,100 kilometers of rivers affected22% of the total, and The cartographic studies carried out established that the equivalent of 2.6 million barrels of oil were spilled in the area.

Apparently, this area of ​​the Amazon rainforest was declared an environmental emergency by the Peruvian government in 2003 and in health emergency in 2013. Now, There are still no local morbidity or mortality records..

More details

Specifically, andThis exposure to oil and the formation waters used in the extraction process (rich in heavy metals, hydrocarbons and other radioactive elements) cause contamination problems. neurological, hematological health and irritative symptoms in the inhabitants.

In addition, the burning of natural gas favors the inhalation of compounds volatile organics, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide

“It is important to study the effects that oil pollution has on people who live in extraction areas, since the times and routes of exposure are different,” he said. Cristina O’Callaghan-GordoISGlobal scientist.