The National Police has arrested seven members of the group Dominican Don’t Play for his alleged relationship with the shooting at a Madrid pizzeria in July in which a minor was injured. As reported by the Madrid Police Headquarters, among those arrested, belonging to a choir from the Embajadores neighborhood, are the chief and one of his lieutenants considered the minister of war. Three of those arrested are minors.

Three of the detainees are of legal age and imprisonment has been ordered for them. Three others are minors and for them they have been placed in a closed center. All of them are charged with crime of attempted homicide and membership in a criminal organization. The seventh arrest was that of a woman who has been released with judicial measures.

The events linked to the detainees occurred at the beginning of July in a pizzeria in the Madrid district of Arganzuela, specifically at number 65 Paseo de las Delicias. A 21-year-old young man who was in the company of some friends He was shot several times by another young man. The victim did not suffer serious injuries, since only one bullet hit its target, causing two wounds in the lower back.

Barely 48 hours later, the alleged shooter, A minor boy was arrested. After this arrest, investigators continued their investigations to clarify the participation of more people in the events until these seven members of the Dominican were arrested.

In the searches carried out, the agents located in a square in the Centro district a flowerpot that was hidden underground two large white weapons with duct tape placed on the outside for quick extraction and a long gun cartridge.