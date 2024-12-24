The Musicians for Health Foundation has raised 94,466 euros in the solidarity auction of guitars by 65 national and international artists, in which for two weeks it was possible to bid on-line with the aim of raising money for those affected by DANA.

As reported by the foundation in a statement, the initiative involved artists and groups such as Alejandro Sanz, Álex Ubago, Amaia Montero, Antonio Orozco, Camilo, Carlos Baute, Estopa, Hombres G, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Los Secretos, Miguel Poveda, Mikel Erentxun, Robbie Williams, Rozalén, Seguridad Social, Sole Giménez or Viva Sweden, among many others.

The proceeds will go entirely to the property rehabilitation and the recovery of furniture from day centers, music schools and spaces dedicated to vulnerable groups, including centers for seniors, people with functional diversity and musical groups in the affected municipalities.

“All together we have managed to transform pain into hope and contribute to recovering the lives of those affected in the Valencian Community by DANA,” the foundation thanked.