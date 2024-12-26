



He Betis will go to the transfer market. This is how they have recognized it Angel Haro and Manu Fajardo who, however, assure that their club will not be as active during the month of January as it was a year ago. Everything will depend significantly on What exits can I close? the sports direction that has been indicated to the lead as one of the demarcations with possible changes. In these, names of possible reinforcements begin to emerge, one of the last to appear being that of the Greek Tasos Douvikas.

The striker who is part of the Celta de Vigo squad He is not happy with the minutes he is having this season and wants to leave as it has progressed ElDesmarque. The striker’s agents have thought that Betis could be a good destination for the footballer for the second half of the championship and they have offered it to the green and white entity as reported Relief.

Douvikas thinks that he should change clubs in January to be able to have the regularity that he is denied at Celta, but the Vigo team At the moment they have no plans to let the attacker leave. that accumulates five goals in 18 games this season. With Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias (on loan from Betis) having more prominence in Giráldez’s plans and taking into consideration that the coach is decisively betting on footballers trained in the light blue quarry, Douvikas understands that the 630 minutes The amount in LaLiga spread over 17 games (just over half an hour per game) is not enough.

The aforementioned media assures thatl Betis is not the only team to which the footballer has been offered and that, at the moment, there is no proposal for the forward. Celta don’t want to hear about a loanand they paid 12 million euros for his signing in the summer of 2023 to Utrecht.









The Congolese international Cedric Bakambu He is one of the players who could end up leaving the Betis squad during the month of January and his departure would boost the search for a new striker.