Chancellor Scholz doesn't want to think about working with Sahra Wagenknecht: “…beyond my imagination.” (archive image) Image: NDR/Wolfgang Borrs

bChancellor Olaf Scholz sees no basis for his SPD to cooperate with the new Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (BSW). “No, that exceeds my imagination,” said the Chancellor to the “Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung” in the Germany editorial network. Scholz was asked whether he thought state governments with the participation of the SPD and BSW were conceivable after the elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

There is absolutely nothing to be said for the BSW as a partner for collaboration, said the Chancellor. The party has no proposals for a better future in the countries and no plan as to where Germany should head. “That’s why, in my opinion, such mental games are forbidden,” he emphasized.

Elections will take place on September 1st in Saxony and Thuringia, and on September 22nd in Brandenburg. According to surveys, the AfD is currently in the lead in all three federal states. The BSW always reaches double-digit values.