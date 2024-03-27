













Delicious in Dungeon is one of the extended winter 2024 installments, it is animated by Studio Trigger (Cyberpunk: edgerunners) and promised a series in deux cours format. Chapter thirteen will arrive the last week of March and I'll tell you what you need to know so you don't miss it.

The twelfth chapter of Delicious in Dungeon was titled Red Dragon Part 2 and gave us great joy since, After an intense moment of black magic, Falin came back to life and with more energy than before, although the next chapter could erase this special moment.

When does chapter 13 of Delicious in Dungeon come out?

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, episode 13 of Delicious in Dungeon.After that, the first part of the season would be close to finishing. Let's remember that the manga finished publishing at the end of 2023, so we could have quite a few chapters soon.

Chapter 12 let us see how Marcille used black magic and revived Falin who shared a meal with all his friends and even saved Senshi from certain death.

The woman is now made of multiple bones, some dragon blood, and black magic; It seems that this has given it more magic. The new Falin is still misplaced but increasingly lucid, she knows that something is happening inside her body.

Chapter 12 left a good taste in our mouths after the girl hugged her brother and shared memories with her friend. However, the trailer for episode 13 allows us to see a new character and the big problems he will bring for Falin.

Falin will be in danger again!

What time does chapter 13 of Delicious in Dungeon come out?

Chapter 13 has different release times and this depends on the geographical area you are in, but as we know that fans of Falin and the red dragon are all over Latam, Below we show you the different schedules:

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

And you, where do you see the adventures of Laios from?

Where can I watch Delicious in Dungeon?

In Japan, Delicious in Dungeon launches on Tokyo MX, BS11 and AT-X, among several other channels, howeveron this side of the West, the distribution license is handled by Netflix.

Source: Studio Trigger

Through this platform you can see the subtitled chapters every Thursday. Another of the deliveries of the study that is in the catalog is Cyberpunk: edgerunners.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

The delivery of Delicious in Dungeon It is what we now know as gourmet shonen. So we have a question of making strange recipes in a world where there is a lot of fantasy and action.

In this peculiar installment we see a party that is defeated by the red dragon, however, the main magician saves her companions although through her own sacrifice, after which some of them decide to rescue her before the dragon digests her.

In this way, Laios, the hero and brother of the magician, Marcille, the elf who is her best friend, and Chilchuk, who is the halfling who eliminates the traps, embark on a long journey with the intention of saving the girl.

However, without any type of sustenance, since they lost everything when they faced the red dragon, they will have to try to survive in a dungeon that only has monsters. So, Will they be able to break the taboo and cook those types of creatures?Find out!

