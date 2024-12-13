The shadow of suspicion has long hung over the age of Youssoufa Moukoko. The career of the Cameroonian footballer, with several records of precocity behind him, in addition to a league in the youth categories of Borussia Dortmund and a U-21 European Championship with the German team, could have been blown up.

The until now well-known father of the footballer owned by the German team on loan to Nice, Joseph Moukoko, has denied that there is a paternal-filial relationship between the two, according to what the German newspaper ‘Bild’ has published. “In knowledge of the punishability of a false sworn statement, I declare under oath: Youssoufa Moukoko He is not my biological son nor from my wife Marie Moukoko. Nor was he born on November 20, 2004 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

To make matters worse, Joseph confessed in a documentary broadcast by the ProSieben television channel to having falsified the age of Youssoufa through the manipulation of official documents. «He was actually born on July 19, 2000. We made him four years younger. Now he appears as born on November 20, 2004,” he admitted.

For its part, Dortmund closed ranks around its player. «Youssoufa Moukoko’s biological parents are determined based on official identity documents and birth certificates issued by the German authorities. These documents remain valid to this day and constitute the basis for gaming authorizations and licenses for clubs, both nationally and internationally,” the German club said in a statement.









But it will be difficult to dispel the doubt that exists about the figure of Youssoufa Moukoko, since these statements join an investigation carried out by ‘Bild’ in Cameroon in which the German media found no evidence that his birth occurred in 2004. However, he did find the existence of a Youssoufa Mohamadou born in 2000.