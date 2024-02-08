Football | A tough group for Huuhkaj in the Nations League – this is how Markku Kanerva commented

Finland will face England in the Nations League, among others.

Football the men's Nations League groups were drawn on Thursday evening in Paris.

The Finnish national team participates in the second highest league of the Nations League, i.e. the B-league. The upcoming block is tough.

Markku Kanervan coached by Huuhkajie, England, Ireland and Greece were drawn as group opponents.

Kanerva stated that Finland got into a quite demanding group.

“Yes, it was known that there are tough countries in the B-league. Most of them now came to our block. We haven't faced England for a long time. I'm really looking forward to that meeting”, Kanerva comment on Pallloiito's website.

Finland played against Ireland in the 2020 Nations League and won both matches. Greece's Finland has faced Kanerva in coaching, in addition to the Nations League, in the EC qualifiers.

“Overall, my lottery luck was fine.”

Each the team faces each other both at home and away, so each team will have six matches in the group.

The matches will be played this year between September and November. Two rounds are played each month.

The group winners have the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup qualifiers, even if the road to the Games is difficult in the World Cup qualifiers themselves.

The World Cup 2026 will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The actual World Cup qualifiers will be played in 2025.